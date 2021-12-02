Daisy Pickett
Loving wife, mother and grandmother
Daisy Pickett, 81, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at Georgetown Community Hospital. Born Sept. 9, 1940 in Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late Forest Rankin and Virgie Grow Sartin. Daisy worked as a seamstress for Irvine Industry and Lexington Tent and Awning and was a former employee of Save-A-Lot of Georgetown. She lived her life for her husband and children, her family was the most important part of her life. Daisy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Richard Pickett and her siblings, Chuck Sartin, Ralph Sartin and Eunice Smith.
Daisy is survived by her husband, Al Cozine, Georgetown, sons, Clarence (Cathy) Pickett, Georgetown, Richard (Donna) Pickett, Sunrise, Florida, daughter, Trina P. Griffieth, Georgetown, grandchildren, Margaret Williamson, Candace Pine, Harley Griffieth, Casie Spaulding, Alexis Pickett, and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Rev. Jay Stratton officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Switzer Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.