Dale Allen Phillips, 64, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Lexington. Dale was born in Lexington on July 11, 1958, to Juanita Phillips and the late George Phillips. He was a sales manager for many years working in the car dealership industry. He had a lifelong love for old cars and enjoyed watching sports whenever he could, especially UK basketball and football. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Jordan Phillips, of Lexington; brothers, Mike (Julie) Phillips, of Georgetown, Tony Phillips, of Georgetown, Brian Phillips, of Georgetown, Billy Caudill, of Lancaster, and Max Rhorer, of Austin, Texas; his grandchildren, Kasen Phillips, Krew Phillips, and Peyton Weingeroff; and his best friend for over 30 years, Mark Mefford, of Fortworth, Texas.
Dale was preceded in death by his father, George Phillips.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Mr. Dale Phillips to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. www.clarklegacycenter.com.
