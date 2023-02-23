Dale Allen Phillips

Dale Allen Phillips

Dale Allen Phillips

Dale Allen Phillips, 64, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Lexington. Dale was born in Lexington on July 11, 1958, to Juanita Phillips and the late George Phillips. He was a sales manager for many years working in the car dealership industry. He had a lifelong love for old cars and enjoyed watching sports whenever he could, especially UK basketball and football. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.  

