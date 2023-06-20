Dale Eugene Gregory II, 61, passed away surrounded by his close family on Saturday, June 17,
2023 at his home in Lexington. He was born January 29, 1962 to Dora Gregory and the late
Gene Gregory. He enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking, woodworking, and horses. Most of all he loved being papaw to his grandchildren.
Dale will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Madison Ball and son-in-law Dominique Ball, grandchildren Peyton Page, Adrian Ball, Mason Page, Ryder Ball of Carmel, Indiana and life partner Lisa Walker of Lexington. He is also survived by his mother, Dora Gregory and friend Bill Wasson, Stamping Ground, brother Alan Gregory, Lexington, sister Cheryl (Darryl)
Jones, Georgetown, nephews Todd (Sandy) Roberts, Zachary Gregory, great nieces Tatum and Whitley Roberts, and many cousins.
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Dale’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
