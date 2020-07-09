Dannie Carol Rice Peak
Widow of Billy Jo Peak, Sr.
Dannie Carol Rice Peak, 73, widow of Billy Joe Peak, Sr, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Born in Cynthiana, she was the daughter of the late Baird Henry and Helen Simms Rice. A former nurse’s aide, she loved time with her family, dancing and singing with karaoke and Elvis Presley.
She is survived her children, Donna (Jay) Wright, Carol Lyons, Billy Joe (Toni) Peak Jr, James Lee (Lola) Peak and David Lynn (Virginia) Peak; brothers, James Noel Rice and Baird Henry (Brenda) Rice, III; companion and special friend, Roy Purcell, Sr; as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tina Peak.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Johnson’s Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.