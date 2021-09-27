Danny Joe McKinney
Loving husband, father and grandfather
Danny Joe McKinney, 72, husband to Lynn Covington McKinney, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Georgetown Community Hospital. He was born in Scott County on Aug. 13, 1949 to the late Pleasant McKinney and Agnes Green McKinney. Danny grew up in the Porter and Sadieville areas in Scott County and was a 1967 Scott County High School Graduate. He was a Kentucky Colonel and retired as a Certified Maintenance Mechanic from Trane. At one time he actively collected guns and knifes, loved fishing, and enjoyed watching the humming birds in the yard. Most of all, Danny loved his family and especially loved spending time with his granddaughters.
In addition to his wife Lynn, he is survived by his daughter, Erin (Matt) Mitchell of Georgetown, granddaughters: Gia and Laina Mitchell and Jordan McKinney. He is also is survived by his sister, Kathy (James) Jones and brother in Law, Howard (Judy) Covington, both of Georgetown. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Joey McKinney, and his brother Gary Lee McKinney.
Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 starting at 11 a.m. until time of the service at 1 p.m. The service will be live streamed from the funeral home website.
Honorary pallbearers will be: Randy Polley, David Button, Don Beaven, Matt Mitchell, Howard Covington, and Doug Giles.
Memories of Danny and condolence may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
In lieu of flowers, because Danny’s granddaughter has this syndrome, the family has requested that donations be made to Pitt-Hopkins Research Foundation, P.O. Box 6257, Plymouth, MA 02362.
