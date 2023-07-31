Danny Lee Bailey, 66, widower of Nancy Hedges Bailey, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center following a brief illness. Born Feb. 8, 1957 in Barbourville, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Otis and Shelby Gray Bailey.
Danny retired from the Scott County Road Department after 40 years of employment. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Danny loved spending time with his grandchildren, truck pulls, the KY Derby, and traveling.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughters, Amanda Bailey, Samantha Bailey, grandsons, Andrew Bailey, Christopher Bailey, siblings, Vernon Bailey, Wanda Johnson, and Nadine Merida. Danny will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Tyler Turley, Austin Turley, Erica (Walker) Bobadilla, Danielle (Lee) House, Mark Turley, James House, great-grandchildren, Grayson House, Elijah Turley, Levi Bobadilla, Isabella Bobadilla, Aiden House, sisters, Bonnie Bailey, Martha Price, and brother, James Bailey.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Bro. Bennie Robbins officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 3 p.m. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Danny’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
