Danny Lee Bailey

Danny Lee Bailey

Danny Lee Bailey

Danny Lee Bailey, 66, widower of Nancy Hedges Bailey, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center following a brief illness. Born Feb. 8, 1957 in Barbourville, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Otis and Shelby Gray Bailey. 

To send flowers to the family of Danny Bailey, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you