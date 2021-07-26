Danny Steve Hammons
U.S. Navy
Danny Steve Hammons, 74, passed away Tuesday July 20, 2021 after a long and courageous battle from complications caused by COVID.
Steve was born in Georgetown on Oct. 31, 1946. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a hospital corpsman. Following his military service, he became the director of Cardio-Pulmonary Department at Central Baptist Hospital in Kentucky. He also taught Pulmonary studies at the University.
In 1995 he moved to Clayton, Georgia to head the Respiratory Therapy Department at Ridgecrest Hospital. In 1996 he started his own, Home Respiratory service where he proudly served the community for 25 years. Steve was proud of the business he built in Clayton but more so he treasured his wife, son and grandkids. He loved taking family road trips teaching the kids about the history of the land, and spending time together. Steve was a great father, husband, grandfather and loved by many.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Janice Kay, his son, Steve Jr., and three grandchildren, Kendyl, Caius and Liam of Clearwater,w Florida. He is also survived by many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Beck Funeral Home in Clayton, Georgia on July 29, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
A Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on July 31, 2021 in the Georgetown Cemetery in Georgetown, Kentucky.