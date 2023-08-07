Danny Webb Williams, 79, widower of Patricia Williams, passed away Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Born in Sharpsburg, he was the son of the late Cash and Nancy Hawkins Williams.
A proud 50+ year veteran of Southern States, he retired as Assistant Manager of the propane department and was a member of the LP Gas Association and served as a Director with the Kentucky Propane Gas Association.
He is survived by his children, Gina (Mike) Runnels, Lexington, Darin (Kim) Williams, Irvine, CA and Barry (Hannah) Williams, Winchester; grandchildren, Chase Williams, Tyler Williams, Brett Williams, Ben (Laken) Runnels, Mallory (Dave) McCulloch, Brock Hudgins, Nolan Williams and Carter Williams; great grandchildren, Violet Williams, Landry Runnels and Isabella Runnels; his faithful four legged companion, Zoey; his Southern States work family as well as numerous friends, including “Danny’s Angels” at the Legacy Reserve at Fritz Farm. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Williams.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Honorary casket bearers will be Mike Farmer, Perry Squires, Mike Collins, James Happy, Wanda Jennings and Tim Miller. Private burial will be held at Machpelah Cemetery, Mt. Sterling, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
