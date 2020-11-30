Darlene Johnson Feltner
Member of Corinth Christian Church
Darlene Johnson Feltner, 74, wife to Burford Feltner, passed away at her home on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. She was born in Scott County on Feb. 21, 1946 to the late Harold Leslie and Lucille McDowell Johnson. Darlene was a member of Corinth Christian Church and was retired from the administrative office at Toyota Logistics Services. She was an avid quilter and was very active with groups at Birdsong Quilting in Georgetown, was an antique collector and loved shopping for antiques with her sister.
In addition to her husband, Buford, Darlene is survived by her children: Harold David Feltner of St. Cloud, Florida, Rebecca (Clay) Tallon of Georgetown and her six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, whom she dearly loved. She is also survived by her sisters: Ruthie (Bill) Stevens, Vicki (Jr.) Wright and Barbara (Danny) Towles, all of Stamping Ground.
The family would like to give a Special Thanks to all Darlene’s friends at TLS, at Birdsong Quilting and the members of Corinth Christian Church, for all their love, prayers and support.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, services will be private. Face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
Burial will be at Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, pallbearers will be Danny Towles, Orlie Wright, Jr., Bill Stevens, Robert Brock, Scotty Feltner, and Buddy Willingham. Honorary bearers will be Paul Feltner, Ralph Feltner and John Shipley.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Darlene’s name to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana , KY 41031.
Cherished memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved.