Darlene (Powell) Drake, 95, widow of John Edwin Drake, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. She was born April 5, 1927 in Sterling, Nebraska, daughter of the late Johnny and Margaret (Walker) Powell.
Darlene received her MA in Education from Georgetown College and her MRE from Central Baptist Seminary in Kansas City, Kansas. She taught school in Franklin, Owen, Clark and Scott Counties and was Registrar and teacher at Georgetown College. Darlene taught Grace Sunday School Class at Anchor Baptist Church and worked with the deaf for many years. She was currently a member of Faith Baptist Church. She was past president of the Georgetown College Women’s Association and served as the treasurer for twelve years. Darlene was a Kentucky Colonel, enjoyed quilting, bingo and was still bowling until she was eighty-five years old.
Darlene is survived by her four Children, Cherie (Dave) Broz, John “Johnny” E. (Kay) Drake II, Lori Drake and Mary (Richard) Davis; her four grandchildren, Christi (Brad) Fiers, Joey (Sarah) Elam, Andi Davis and Ashley (Lance) Mertz; her nine great-grandchildren, Isabella Fiers, Aiden Fiers, Caitlyn Fiers, Juliette Fiers, Mabel Fiers, Nate’ Davis, Mulatu Davis, Caius Elam and Cora Elam; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Darlene was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Doeden and her two brothers, Darrell Powell and Richard Powell.
There was a graveside service at the Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, Kentucky on Friday, June 17 with Pastor Rick Hawthorne officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Brad Fiers, Joey Elam, Nate’ Davis, Mulatu Davis, Lance Mertz, T.G. Murray, Dale Stowe and Dustin Downs. Darlene’s Celebration Of Life visitation and service will be Monday, July 18 at Faith Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until of time of service at Noon with Reverend Ashley Drake Mertz officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to John E. Drake Scholarship Fund, Georgetown College, 400 East College Street, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324 or Faith Baptist Church, 116 Pocahontas Trail, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Darlene Drake as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.