Darrell E. Isaacs, 70, of Sadieville, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Georgetown. He was born in Middletown, Ohio to the late Effort and Mary Opal Metcalf Isaacs. He was a corporal in the United States Army, serving in Germany, and was an operating Engineer with Local 181. He attended True Holiness Pentecostal Church of God in Lebanon, Ohio. Darrell enjoyed working on his farm, restoring old vehicles, but mostly he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his brothers, Karl Wayne Isaacs (Wanda) of Mt Vernon, David Isaacs of Columbus, and Floyd Isaacs (Denita) of Frankfort. He is also survived by a very special niece Heather Isaacs (he called her “His Boss”), nieces, Christa Taylor (Robert), Marsha “Tudy” Dunahoo (Larry), Joy Best (Donnie) and nephew, Jeff Isaacs, Greg Isaacs (Melissa), Matthew Isaacs (Fiancé Laurel), and a host of great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara June and Herman Spencer.
A Memorial graveside service will be held in the near future, at Deerfield Union Cemetery, South Lebanon, Ohio.
