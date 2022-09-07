Darrell E. Isaacs

Darrell E. Isaacs

Darrell E. Isaacs

Darrell E. Isaacs, 70, of Sadieville, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Georgetown. He was born in Middletown, Ohio to the late Effort and Mary Opal Metcalf Isaacs. He was a corporal in the United States Army, serving in Germany, and was an operating Engineer with Local 181. He attended True Holiness Pentecostal Church of God in Lebanon, Ohio. Darrell enjoyed working on his farm, restoring old vehicles, but mostly he loved spending time with his family.  

To plant a tree in memory of Darrell Isaacs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.