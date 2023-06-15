Darrell Gene Jessie

Darrell Gene Jessie, 64, was born June 5, 1959 and passed away on June 9, 2023. Darrell was born in Morehead and was a lifelong resident of Georgetown. He was the son of the late Jeanette Thompson Jessie of Georgetown and the late Charles and Bertie Jessie of Indiana. Darrell is survived by his girlfriend of many years, Teresa Elkins. They enjoyed their travels around the world and exploring the great United States.

