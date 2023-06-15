Darrell Gene Jessie, 64, was born June 5, 1959 and passed away on June 9, 2023. Darrell was born in Morehead and was a lifelong resident of Georgetown. He was the son of the late Jeanette Thompson Jessie of Georgetown and the late Charles and Bertie Jessie of Indiana. Darrell is survived by his girlfriend of many years, Teresa Elkins. They enjoyed their travels around the world and exploring the great United States.
Darrell was an avid photographer and always had his camera around his neck. He loved the great outdoors and the wonder of nature. He loved to fish and like most fisherman he had great stories of the big one of the day. He was a Boy Scout at many levels and always was on the hunt for the next badge to earn. At an early age he began his love of muscle cars and drag racing. Darrell would literally rebuild numerous 1960’s Camaros. His greatest love was his family. He delighted in all their celebrations and was a solid rock in time of trouble and need of any kind. He had sense of duty and purpose of all he was involved in.
Darrell loved his country very much and found great joy in reading American history. He was particularly proud of his family’s heritage and genealogy beginning with his family’s early settlement in United States. He took great pride that his grandfather of generations ago fought in the American Revolutionary War. Upon completion of service, he received several hundred acres of land as lieu of payment. As a result of many years of hard work upon his death he had several thousands of acres of land. To this day several hundred acres of land remain in the family. He shared with delight how his grandparents were early settlers of Kentucky providing resources of the building of the first churches in state of Kentucky. This was his life foundation that working hard was a great service and he never forgot.
Darrell was born with mathematician and engineering talents. Over the years he honed his skills with national certifications over decades as a welder. He was an employee of over 30 years with Lockheed Martin as a Senior Welder Inspector Specialist. He had great pride in this type of work knowing perfection was a necessity this was his trademark. He took great joy and enjoyed fun times with his deep friendship with his teammates.
Darrell’s pride and joy was his big family. His lifelong hero and greatest love was his mother the late Jeanette Thompson Jessie. His siblings and their families meant the world to him, they include: Brother, Claude Jessie (dec.) (Phyllis), his family; Danny Jessie, Rene Jessie, Kimberly and Timothy Jessie, Rene Jessie (Kevin), Megan Johns, Danielle Bertram, Amy Traylor (BJ) Bryson, Layne and Ava Mulloy, Lola Traylor, Heather Rutherford (Boone), Alexis, Cole, and Gavin Rutherford.
Sister, Linda (dec.) Jessie (Jim) Tanner, her family; James Tanner (dec.), Nathan, Constance and Robbie Tanner.
Sister, Becky Jo Jessie Brown (Randy), her family; Michael, Austin, Dylan and Audrey Mullannix.
Sister, Joy (Delbert)Conley, her family; Shane (Amy) Skyler Conley, April (Terrance) Christopher, Caleb (Kendall)Hall and Jacob Hall.
Brother, Harold Dean Jessie (Steven), his family; Braden (Tori)Jessie, Kingston Rankin Jessie, Keizer Jessie and Blake Jessie.
Brother, Trent (Kim-dec.) Jessie, his family; Jarad (Tiffanie)Walton, Jacqueline Walton, Jeremy (Brittany Corey) Walton, Caroline & Gaia Walton, Lainey, Landon, and Levi, Ashleigh (David) Orlando, Mikey and Gabby Orlando.
Brother, Flint (Janice) Jessie, his family; Christina, Patton, Preston, Pierce and Piper Bond, Mason (Kelli) Jessie, Wyatt and Eli Jessie.
Brother, Kenny (dec) (Sue Jessie Johns), his family; Pamela Jessie King (Charles), Kenny King, Maryann Jessie and Meril Phillips, Nathaniel and Merilina Phillips, Connie Jessie Hale, and Ashley Domaika.
Brother, Robert (Angela) Reid, his family; Matthew (Paige) Reid, Brandon (Maria) Reid, Skylynn, Rowan, and Hudson Reid.
Sister, Susan Bailey (dec.), her son; Dylan (Allison) Bailey.
Sisters, Dixie Pervis and Candi Pervis.
Active pallbearers will be his nephews and nieces: Danny Jessie, Rene Jessie, Amy Traylor, Heather Rutherford, Robbie Tanner, Michael Mullannix, Shane Conley, April Conley Christopher, Braden Jessie, Blake Jessie, Jarad Walton, Ashleigh Orlando, Jeremy Walton, Christina Bond and Mason Jessie. Honorary pallbearers will be Hugh Stacy and Lori Stacy.
Family Services were held with interment at Georgetown Cemetery. Memorial contribution may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or Scott County Humane Society, PO Box 821, Georgetown, KY 40324. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Darrell’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
