Darrell Randolph “Randy” Barron, 78, husband of Rosa Barron, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 6, 2023 at his home in Stamping Ground. Born May 9, 1944 in Georgetown he was the son of the late Randolph and Ella Mae Parrish Barron.
Randy was a veteran of the United States Navy and retired from Wal-Mart and Kroger. He was a member of Shiloh Full Gospel Church of Corinth. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by daughters, Rosa Lee Grimes-Scott, and Naomi Lynn Grimes.
Randy will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife, Rosa “Rosie” Dailey Barron, children, Earl Grimes, Carol Grimes Hensley, and Lesley Grimes (Chris) Sapp, all of Stamping Ground, twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Private Funeral Services with Military Honors will be held. Private interment will be at Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground where pallbearers will be Chris Sapp, Isiah Sapp, Earl Grimes, Darrell Hensley, and Austin Scott. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Randy’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
