Darrell Stephen Curtis
U.S. Army veteran
Darrell Stephen Curtis, 92, husband to Elizabeth Payne Curtis, passed away in Georgetown on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. He was born in Minorsville, Kentucky on June 27, 1929 to the late Stephen Alphonso and Claudia McFarland Curtis. Darrell graduated from Stamping Ground High School, and was a member of Georgetown Baptist Church, where he was a former usher. Darrell was a United States Korean War Army Veteran. He retired from Georgetown College where he was a Supervisor of Maintenance and was an avid Georgetown College Sports Fan. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working around the house and in his garden and could fix just about anything.
In addition to his wife, Elizabeth, he is survived by his sons: William S. Curtis (Barb) of Georgetown, Kentucky and Robert Earl Curtis (Amy) of Jackson, Mississippi; three grandchildren: Ashlee Curtis, Alayne Brown, Austyn Curtis; and three great grandchildren: Finick and Augustus Curtis, and Ellie Elizabeth Brown.
He was preceded in death by his sister Anna Lee Ingram.
Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 beginning at 10 a.m. until time of the service at 12 noon at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with Darrell Hatton officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery with Military Honors. Pallbearers will be: Jerry Hope, Fred Cook, Charles Mingua, Chris Leaverton, Carl Vice and Jeff Graves. Honorary bearers will be Tony Brumley, Keith Wilder and Kevin Ingram.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers donations may be given to: Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031.
