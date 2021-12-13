Darryl Lee Ray
Member of Macedonia Baptist Church
Darryl Lee Ray, 62, husband of Irris Rayjean Ray, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at his home in Georgetown. He was born in Scott County on July 10, 1959 to the late Joseph Clarence Sr. and Barbara Jean Ray. He retired from CMWA and was a member at Macedonia Baptist Church in Cynthiana. He served in the United States Marine Corp. and in the National Guard. He was a jack of all trades, could fix anything, loved riding motorcycles, and had no problem telling it like it was.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin children, Aaron Lee Ray, Erica Lee Ray, and his best friend, Keith Garrett. Darryl will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 44 years, Irris Rayjean Ray, children, Janay (Joe) Collins, Lexington, Kristopher Burden, Georgetown, Xavier Newby, Georgetown, Cassius Ray, Lexington, Ace Ray, Lexington, brothers, Joseph Clarence Ray Jr., Paris, James Aaron (Mary Jo) Ray, Georgetown, sister, Olivia Maria Custard, Georgetown, grandchildren, Joseph B. Henry Madison Jr., Jace Lee Madison, Keoni Burden, Myssiah Doneghy, Kelyani Burden, Emmett Reese and several nieces and nephews whom were dear to his heart.
Homegoing Celebration will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Perfecting Praise Center, 318 Chambers Ave, Georgetown, KY 40324, officiated by Pastor Ernest Davis. Burial will follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery where pallbearers will be Bill Custard, Joe Madison, Adam Custard, Joe Ray, Darius Ray, Charles Garrett, honorary will be Charles Connor Jr. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Darryl’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.