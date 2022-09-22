Daryl Spencer McClellan

Daryl Spencer McClellan, 59, of Newburgh, Indiana, formerly of Georgetown, passed away peacefully at 10:38 a.m., Thursday, Sept.15, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh. He entered the world Oct. 4, 1962, in Hopkinsville, as the loving son of the late Raymond E. McClellan and Martha Ann Spotts McClellan. 

