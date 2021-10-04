Dave William Middlebrough
Loving husband and father
Dave William Middlebrough, 72, of Georgetown, passed away on Oct. 2, 2021. Dave was born in Bradford, Pennsylvania to the late Elmer and Dorothy Middlebrough. Dave was a retired Maintenance Team Leader at Toyota Motor Manufacturing. He enjoyed boating, skiing, golfing, riding his ATV, piloting his plane and traveling around the country in his RV to visit the National Parks. Dave had a positive outlook on life and never met a stranger. He was generous, kind and a Girl Dad before that term entered the lexicon. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends, and he will be greatly missed.
Dave is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Jane Middlebrough and his daughters, Wendy Middlebrough of Georgetown, Carol Middlebrough (Heather Davis) of Silver Spring, Maryland, his sister, Jo Middlebrough of Georgetown, his dog Max, and a large extended family.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home in Georgetown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation or the American Heart Association.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
