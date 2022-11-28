David Arliss Maggard, 62, born July 13, 1960, departed this life on Monday Nov. 21, 2022, at his residence in Georgetown. David was born in Queens, New York, the son of Edna Link Maggard and the late Douglas Maggard.
David was a U.S. Army Veteran, he loved to cook and feed people, enjoyed deep sea fishing, hunting trips, traveling, and was a hard working man who owned his own contracting business and catering business. David was a loving father, grandfather, and friend who enjoyed entertaining and spending time with those he loved.
David Arliss Maggard leaves the following relatives to cherish his memory: Mother, Edna Maggard; Companion, Teri Baker; Children, Kyle Maggard, Britta Maggard, Klay Maggard, and Prescha McDowell; Siblings, Douglas Maggard, Charlie Maggard, Diane Moore, Stephanie Maggard, and Alice Watkins; Five Grandchildren and a host of other relatives and special friends — you know who you are.
A Celebration of life for David Maggard will be held on Saturday Dec. 3, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Scott County Park Blue Building, 100 Fairgrounds Road Georgetown, KY 40324.
To plant a tree in memory of David Maggard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.