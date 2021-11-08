David Clyde Trimble
Member of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity
David Clyde Trimble, 64, husband to Corinne Cantrill Trimble, passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 in Lexington at the UK Medical Center, surrounded in love and prayers by his family. David was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 28, 1957 to the late Clyde and Margaret Taylor Trimble. David earned a degree from the University of Kentucky Law School and was a former partner with Stites & Harbison P.L.L.C. and was of counsel with Frost, Brown, & Todd L.L.C., both in Lexington. David was most recently employed by the Kentucky Department of Public Protection.
He was a member of the Episcopal Church of The Holy Trinity in Georgetown, where he was the Chancellor and former Senior Warden of the Vestry, former choir member, and appeared as the jolliest ol’ St. Nick in period authentic costume for many children’s Christmas events. He trademarked Georgetown’s oldest men’s Christmas caroling ensemble as the Scott County Society of Sour Mash-Sipping Singing
Santas which is still going strong today. He was also a founding member of the “The Bats in the Belfry”, a men’s acappella gospel quartet which, for a time, was a local sensation.
David was extremely knowledgeable about the Civil War, and was a founding member of Lee’s Lieutenants War Between the States Living History organization. He and his wife his wife, Corinne, attended many Civil War reenactments and were admired throughout the country for their attention to historic detail and authenticity.
He was a published author, writing Lest Ye Be Judged and Furious, Insatiable Fighter, a biography of Major General Isaac Ridgeway Trimble, C.S.A. David also wrote a weekly column for the Georgetown News Graphic, called “The Bottom Line” (2004-2016).
David has been active on the Advisory Board of the Bluegrass Community and Technical College (2007-2014); Board of Directors of the Georgetown Child Development Center (2004-2006); Advisory Board of Directors of Canewood, Inc. (1999-2011, President 2008-2011); and the Ft. Boonesboro Foundation where he also volunteered at the annual candlelight Christmas celebration, where he again portrayed St. Nicholas. David’s creativity still lives on in the Canewood Golf Course men’s golf league schedule which he designed twenty years ago and is still used today.
Left to cherish David’s memory are his wife, Corinne, daughters, Ewing Anne Shropshire Dunn (Jonathan), and Andrea Cantrill Shropshire, both of Lexington, granddaughter, Amelia McGavock Dunn, and sister Judy VanSteenberg (John) of Memphis, Tennessee, and a niece and nephew.
Visitation with David’s family will be held at the Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, 320 West Main Street, Georgetown, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Memorial Services for David will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Episcopal Church of The Holy Trinity, 209 South Broadway, Georgetown, with The Rev. Karen Booth officiating. After the service, a reception celebrating David’s life will be at the home of Cam and Janet Cantrill at 324 East Jackson Street in Georgetown.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to your favorite charity or any one of David's beloved charities: the American Battlefield Trust, Ft. Boonesboro Foundation, Scott County Humane Society, or to The Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity.
