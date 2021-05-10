David Dwayne Bentley
Army veteran
David Dwayne Bentley, 41, of Georgetown, passed away in his home on May 07, 2021. He was born to Donna Mead Bentley of Georgetown, and Mancie Dwayne Bentley of Martin, Kentucky on Jan. 13, 1980 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
Dwayne was a veteran of the United States Army. He served two tours in Iraq and proudly fought for our country that he deeply loved.
Along with his mother and father, Dwayne is survived by three sisters, Miranda Hall (Devan Hall) of Martin, Kentucky, Jennifer Bentley-Rison of Georgetown, and Suzy Bentley-Short (Howard Short) of Georgetown. He is also survived by one niece and four nephews. Dwayne also leaves behind his two companions, Scooter and Sweetie Pie, along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Dwayne was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Don and Virginia Mead, of Hi Hat, Kentucky, and paternal grandparents, Mancie and Thelma Bentley, of Martin, Kentucky. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Details for a Celebration of Life are pending.