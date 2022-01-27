David Earl Tackett
Former employee of Georgetown Water Company
David Earl Tackett, 71, husband of Beverly Tackett, passed away on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. Born Nov. 17, 1950 in Scott County, he was the son of the late James Layton Tackett and the late Lottie Lynn Tackett Bryant.
David was a former assistant supervisor for the Georgetown Water Company where he was employed for 31 and a half years. He loved fishing, gardening, and helping others. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, James Parker (Patricia) Tackett.
David will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 43 years, Beverly Lee Tackett, sons, Bryan Layton Tackett, Clarence Matthew Tackett, brothers, Elwood (Linda) Tackett, Gene Tackett, all of Georgetown, sisters, Mary (Lee Alan) Burton, Lawrenceburg, Patricia (Danny) Caverly, Texas, Lisa Pollock, Ohio and Elizabeth Ann Tackett, South Carolina.
In honoring David’s wishes private services were held. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on David’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.