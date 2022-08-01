David Harold Jenkins Sr.
Veteran
Updated: August 1, 2022 @ 6:19 pm
David Harold Jenkins Sr, 78, husband of Joyce Robinson Jenkins, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022. Born in Stamping Ground, he was the son of the late George Perry and Syble Mae Ruth Jenkins.
David began farming with his father, raising tobacco and cattle in Scott County. He loved shooting pool, playing poker, fishing, riding his motorcycle and going to the Smokey Mountains. He was great at making a friend and loved his family. He was a veteran of the US Army and served in the Vietnam War.
In addition to his wife of 32 years, he is survived by his sons, David Harold (Kimberly) Jenkins, Jr and Ricky (Malinda) Jenkins; step children, David Allen Beach and Tamera Beach; sisters, Helen Tate, Louise Mason and Linda Taylor; grandchildren, Chloe Jenkins and extended grandson, Jonathan Combs. He was preceded in death by his brother, Wendell Jenkins; and step-son, Joshua Beach.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Rev. David Smith and Pastor Chester Palmer. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Scott Holmes, Austin Tackett, Leon Kiser, Jess Tackett, John Combs, Jean Temple, Amber Kiser-Kid and Harold Tate.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 12 p.m. Thursday til service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
