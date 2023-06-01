David Jonathan “DJ” Jett, 46, went home to be with Jesus on the morning of May 30, 2023 in Georgetown from a fatal car accident. He was born on Jan. 10, 1977 in Lima, Ohio, son of Roxie (Evans) Jett Craig and the late John Alan Jett.
David was a 1995 graduate of Allen east High School in LaFayette, Ohio and he was a proud United States Marine for six years and was currently working at Bluegrass International in Georgetown.
In addition to his mother, David is survived by his step-father, John Craig; his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Nicole Jett; his nephew, Logan Jett; his adopted brother, Terry Nelson; five aunts, ten uncles, extended family members and dear friends. Besides his father, David was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Levoy and June Evans and his paternal grandparents, Vernie and Margaret Jett.
David was the family Tech Support. He just “Knew Stuff.” He was loyal to a fault and he loved his family and friends. David wasn’t perfect, but he knew he was forgiven by the One who is. He is now on our welcoming committee and the greatest compliment we can pay him is: We miss you dearly.
David’s Celebration Of Life Service will be held on June 10, 2023 at Lima Community Church Of The Nazarene, 2945 Cole Street, Lima, Ohio 45801. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with the service to follow with Pastor Chip Bullock officiating. In lieu of flowers, go be salt and light and love on your family. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.