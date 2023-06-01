David Jonathan “DJ” Jett

David Jonathan “DJ” Jett, 46, went home to be with Jesus on the morning of May 30, 2023 in Georgetown from a fatal car accident. He was born on Jan. 10, 1977 in Lima, Ohio, son of Roxie (Evans) Jett Craig and the late John Alan Jett. 

