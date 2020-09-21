David Lee Cook
Retired Truck Driver
David Lee Cook, 67, husband to Thelma Jones Cook, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Georgetown. David was born on May 25, 1953 in Georgetown to Frank M. and Emma Jean Shingleton Cook. David was a retired truck driver and a veteran of the United States Marine Corp.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Steven Lee Cook of Georgetown; grandchildren, Dakota Cook-Scalf, Aiden Cook-Scalf, Trystan Cook-Scalf, Lilly Cook-Scalf, Savannah Cook-Scalf, Isaiah Cook-Scalf, and Landon Lee Cook; sisters, Diana J. (Mike) Morris, Wanda F. Clifton, Joyce Kenley, Judy (Frankie) Hobbs, Dottie (Stanley) Walls, and Pam Cook, all of Georgetown. David was preceded in death by his daughter, Theresa Cook-Scalf; brothers, George Cook, Wayne Cook, and Frank “Danny” Cook. The family would like to give special mention to Ashley Owens, Giada Hammons, and Christina Hammons. A very special mention to David and Mary Kestler.
The funeral service will be held at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 22 2020 at 1 p.m. with Brother David Kestler and Brother Frankie Fitch officiating, and burial to follow at Midway Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The following will serve as pallbearers: Jay Morrison, Joey Woolums, Tanner Woolums, Austin Fogle, Stevie Fogle, Cannon Crum, Mickey Morris, Josh Cook, Dwayne Cook, Adam Hobbs, Mark Hobbs and David Morris. Honorary pallbearers will be Stanley Walls, Ben Jones, Floyd Shingleton and Logan Pickett.
Words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.