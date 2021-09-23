David Leroy Kestel
Member of Mt. Gilead Methodist Church
David Leroy Kestel, 92, passed away, in Georgetown on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Kestel. David was born in Jessamine County on Aug. 8, 1929 to the late John Fred Kestel and Flora Buffin Kestel. He was a member of Mt. Gilead Methodist Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Eva Jean Carl, grandson, John C. Rambo and great grandson Brayden David Rambo, his sister Helen Baker, several nieces, great nieces, nephews, and great nephews.
Graveside services, with Minister Randy Gregory officiating, will be Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Gilead Cemetery, beside his beloved wife.
