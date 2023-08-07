David Peter Miller

David Peter Miller, 69, husband of Vicki Miller, passed away on Aug. 2, 2023 at St. Joseph East Hospital. He was born on June 5, 1954 in New Haven, Connecticut to Elizabeth and Joseph Miller. 

Service information

Aug 10
First Visitation
Thursday, August 10, 2023
4:00PM-6:00PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
641 S. Broadway
GEORGETOWN, KY 40324
Aug 10
Service
Thursday, August 10, 2023
6:00PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
641 S. Broadway
GEORGETOWN, KY 40324
