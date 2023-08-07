David Peter Miller, 69, husband of Vicki Miller, passed away on Aug. 2, 2023 at St. Joseph East Hospital. He was born on June 5, 1954 in New Haven, Connecticut to Elizabeth and Joseph Miller.
David served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He had a love for music that developed early and continued throughout his lifetime, whether he was performing in a local band or listening to the music of others. For David, time spent with family or sharing conversations with friends was time well spent.
In addition to his wife, David will be lovingly remembered by his stepchildren, Carrie (Ollie) Nichols, Jennifer (Billy) Fraley and Lorissa McClanahan. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Jordan Roberts, Will Fraley, Ethan Fraley, Aubrey Fraley and Madison McClanahan.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Johnson’s Funeral Home with a memorial service at 6 p.m., conducted by Rev. Chris Cash. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of David Miller, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.