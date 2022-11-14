David Randall Tramel
Retired from TMMK
David Randall Tramel, 57, went Home to be with the Lord on Nov. 8, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. David will be lovingly remembered by his high school sweetheart, and wife of 37 years, Terry Jean (Reynolds) Tramel, and their children, David Joshua Tramel (Lori), Aaron Lee Tramel, and Landon Isaiah Tramel. He was the proud “Papaw” of three grandchildren; Griffin, Abram, and Merritt Tramel, all of Georgetown.
David and Terry began their life together in Harlan. On a leap of faith, David moved his family to Georgetown and began his career at Toyota Motor Manufacturing. In addition to being a loving husband and father, David was always known for going the extra mile, always willing to lend a helping hand to his co-workers.
During his 33 years at TMMK, he served in multiple positions throughout the company and made many lifelong friends. David took great joy in spending time with his family. His hobbies included golf, camping, fishing, and playing board games. He was an avid UK fan and loved to make popcorn and spend time with his children watching their games. He spent many hours researching the best gear, gadgets, and games, always excited when a new package arrived that he could share with his family. Most recently, David enjoyed cruising in his beautiful red Corvette. He loved music, specifically playing the piano, and leading worship. He had the most beautiful voice and contributed his talents as part of Sunday worship at Stamping Ground Church of God. David had an unwavering faith in God, and his faith only grew stronger in his final years of life.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Marvin Tramel; his paternal grandparents, Roy Matthew Tramel and Agnes Bennett Tramel; maternal grandparents, William Sergeant and Nelly Lankford Sergeant; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Hubert and Doris Reynolds. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Sergent Tramel of Harlan; his sister, Janet Tramel Steward (Tim), and children Cody, Jacob, Nathan, and Riley of Clinton,TN; his sister-in-law, Sherry Reynolds Jones (Terry) of Georgetown and children Jason (Emily) and Ryan (Lauren) of Lexington; his brother-in-law, Mack Reynolds (Deidre) and children Meaghan and Morgan, of Nashua, NH. David was loved by so many. His positive outlook, generous spirit, and kind heart left an impression wherever he went.
A Celebration of Life was held Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at Johnson's Funeral Home. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7.