David Reid Baldwin
U.S. Navy veteran
David Reid Baldwin, 72, husband of Sharon Baldwin, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at the VA Hospital in Lexington. Born March 12, 1949 in Georgetown, he was the son of the late Harold Reid and Allene Wilson Baldwin. David served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a former member of Grace Baptist Church. David was a master millwright/welder, he worked for Duncan Machinery Movers for over 20 years then worked for Bob Ray & Associates. David also taught welding at a trade school in Louisville. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald Jerry Baldwin.
David will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 53 years, Sharon Lynn Choate Baldwin, Lexington, sons, Michael Reid Baldwin, Georgetown, Shawn Baldwin, Nicholasville, sister, Leanna Jo Covington, Georgetown, sister-in-law, Debra Baker, Lexington, grandchildren, Brandon Baldwin, Logan Baldwin, Steven Michael Baldwin, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 also at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Tony Herald officiating. Interment will follow at Georgetown Cemetery where pallbearers will be Steven Baldwin, Brandon Baldwin, Travis Baldwin, Joey Baldwin, Allan Covington and Ralph Covington. Logan Baldwin will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for allowing us to care for their loved one.