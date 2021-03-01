David Vaughn Willhoit
Member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church
David Vaughn Willhoit, 84, of Frankfort, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 after a longtime illness. Raised in Scott and Harrison counties, he retired from IBM after 34 years. He was a lifetime farmer, and a member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. He was an avid golfer, and got a “hole in one” twice in one day.
He is predeceased by his parents, Davis Franklin Willhoit and Ruby Lee Jackson Willhoit, brother, John Hall Willhoit, two sisters, Emma Lail and Jenny Nelson. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carolyn Yates Willhoit, three sons, James (Edith) Willhoit, Ronnie (Angie) Willhoit, and Donnie (Linda) Willhoit, nine grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, five step-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will begin at 1 p.m. with Rev. Todd Lester officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church, 495 Duckers Road, Midway, Kentucky 40347 or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031.
