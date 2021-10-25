David Wayne Smith
Loving husband, father and grandfather
David Wayne Smith, 61, of Stamping Ground passed away, peacefully at his home with his family, after a long courageous battle with COPD.
David was self-employed in construction, he loved to work with his hands and took great pride in what he did for others and the work he did to support his family. At 14 years old, he learned the trade of construction and learned in the 70s from the best in Scott County. David was one of the last in the county to build and repair tobacco barns in the county.
He loved to fish, going to the casino, playing cards with his card buddies, being at the beach, and spending time with his family. What he loved to do the most was spending time with his greatest love, his wife, Tina.
He was married to Tina True Smith, the love of his life, for 40 years. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his children: Brian (Brady), Erica (Shea), Andrea (Austin, and Ashley (Josh); his grandchildren: Taylor, Cameron, Preston, Carter, Nathan, Kaylee, Kennedy, Kaden, Easton, and Lydia. He also leaves behind his mother Mary, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Faye and Larry, his siblings: Barbra (Rick), Calvin, Kathy, William, Devona (Paul), and many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and his very best friend, David Jacobs.
David was preceded in death by his father, Willie B, his brother, Gary, his sister, Deloris, brothers-in-law, Denny and Cecil.
Visitation for family and friends was held Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home and Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, starting at 12 noon until time of the service at 2 p.m., with Pastor Gary Brown officiating. Burial will follow the service at Masonic Cemetery, with the pallbearers being: William, Chad, Paul, Edwin, Bobby and Taylor.
The family would also like to Thank Bluegrass Care Navigators, Dr. Brian D. Smith, Dr. Audra Marcum, Dana Price and special nurse, Jade Horseman, for all the personal care and support you each have given.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
