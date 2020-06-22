Davis Alan Goble
Davis Alan Goble, 58, passed away peacefully, with his family at his bedside, on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Davis was born on July 11, 1961 in Trenton, Michigan, son of the Florence Elizabeth “Granny” (Burch) Goble and the late Walter Lee Goble. Davis served in the United States Navy in the Special Division of Submarines. Davis worked at International Crankshaft and he was a member of First Church of The Nazarene and he enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling and golf. He was an avid UK basketball fan and sports enthusiast.
In addition to his beloved mother, Davis is survived by four siblings, Ginger (Danny) Glass, John Goble, Lee Dell (Oney) Vanlandingham and Lynda (Michael) Tackett; a special friend, Rose Kidwell; his nieces and nephews, Dannette (Brad) Highley, Christina (Kevin) Rich, Laura Lynn Glass, Brady (Brian) Smith, Jamie (Rob) Turner, April Gibbons, Alissa (Jason) Kirby, Clifton J. Tackett, Elizabeth McKenzie (Darin) Swartz and Austin (Andrea) McKenzie; numerous great-nieces and nephews; his lifelong friends, Sam and Sue Ward. Besides his father, Davis was preceded in death by one sister, Brenda McKenzie Coffman and one nephew, Ross Tackett.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be directed to First Church of The Nazarene, 726 Lemons Mill Road, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324.
To abide by current regulations and requirements, please wear a face covering into the funeral home while visiting with the family and practice social distancing protocol. Due to the current health restrictions, there will be no meal following services.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.