Davis Ray Pollitt, Sr.

Davis Ray Pollitt, Sr.

Davis Ray Pollitt, Sr.

The family of Davis Ray Pollitt, Sr., 77, of Georgetown are sad to announce his passing on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

To send flowers to the family of Davis Pollitt, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 9
Visitation
Thursday, March 9, 2023
12:00PM-2:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 9
Service
Thursday, March 9, 2023
2:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you