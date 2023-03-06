Davis Ray Pollitt, Sr.
The family of Davis Ray Pollitt, Sr., 77, of Georgetown are sad to announce his passing on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Davis was born on April 9, 1945 in Bourbon County to the late Robert M. and Lillian Graves Pollitt. He retired after more than 30 years of service from Johnson Controls.
Davis will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Bessie Brewer Pollitt, son Davis Ray Pollitt, Jr., daughter, Vanessa (Tim) Stewart, bonus daughter, Carrie (Mike) Gaines, grandsons, Joshua (Lyndsey) Neal, Devin A. Pollitt, Kramer A. Pollitt, Zachary R. Stewart, granddaughters, Kayla H. Griffey, Chelsea (Lacey) Latimer, great-granddaughters, Jayda, Prudence, Payton, Khloe, great-grandsons, Brady, Mason “Rusty”, Stellan “Jack”, lifelong friends, Paul and Becky Smith, special nephew, Jamie (Debbie) Townsend, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Lester “Rusty” Pollitt, sisters, Juanita Berry, Barbara Moss, Betty Kelly, Billie Jo Smith, Nell Rose Pollitt, and Linda Wilburn.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March, 9, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, with Rev. Chester Palmer officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the time of service.
Burial will take place at the Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, where pallbearers will be, Tim Stewart, Jamie Townsend, Joshua Neal, Devin Pollitt, Kramer Pollitt, and Zachary Stewart. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Bluegrass, 1317 US 62, Cynthiana, KY 41031. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Davis’ tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
