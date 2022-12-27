John Calandrella

Deacon John B. Calandrella, 87, husband of Claudia Daly Calandrella, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022.  Born in Attleboro, MA, he was the son of the late Bernard and Louise Turinese Calandrella.  

A life-long Catholic, Deacon John, ordained in 1995, served Sts. Francis and John in Georgetown.  He served as Ex-officio Committee member of every committee at Sts. Francis and John Parish, was involved with the Diocesan Deacon Council, Diocesan Stewardship Committee, was active with Deacon Formation with the Diocese and was especially involved in ministering to the Spanish speaking throughout the diocese.  He was also a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, both 3rd and 4th Degree.  