Deacon John B. Calandrella, 87, husband of Claudia Daly Calandrella, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022. Born in Attleboro, MA, he was the son of the late Bernard and Louise Turinese Calandrella.
A life-long Catholic, Deacon John, ordained in 1995, served Sts. Francis and John in Georgetown. He served as Ex-officio Committee member of every committee at Sts. Francis and John Parish, was involved with the Diocesan Deacon Council, Diocesan Stewardship Committee, was active with Deacon Formation with the Diocese and was especially involved in ministering to the Spanish speaking throughout the diocese. He was also a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, both 3rd and 4th Degree.
He received his B.A. and M.A. from Boston University and an M.A. in Pastoral Sciences from Lexington Theological Seminary. He taught math and science, served as a business consultant, was a member of the American Legion Post 8 and was a veteran of the US Army.
In addition to his wife of 43 years, he is survived by his nephew, James Calandrella of Massachusetts; as well as being the beloved “Uncle John” to 16 other nieces and nephews and 35 great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Francis Calandrella and niece, Louise Ferraz.
Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Friday, December 30, 2022 at Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Blvd, Lexington, KY. Visitation will be 4-7 PM Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Cathedral of Christ the King (Hehman Hall) with Rosary service at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sts. Francis and John Building Fund, 806 Cincinnati Rd, Georgetown, KY 40324. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com
