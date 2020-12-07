Deandra Marie "Squeaky" Greenup

Deandra Marie “Squeaky” Greenup, 40, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. 

Due to current government mandates, services will be private. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Deandra Greenup as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you