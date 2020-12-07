Deborah Clarice (McIntyre) Helkowski
Graduate of Transylvania University
Deborah Clarice (McIntyre) Helkowski, 65, loving wife of Richard “Rick” Anthony Helkowski, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in Redwood City, California. She was born on Aug. 25, 1955 in Georgetown, daughter of Elizabeth (Cowherd) McIntyre and the late Lawrence Henry “Catfish” McIntyre.
She was a graduate of Transylvania University with a BA in Chemistry and was an alumnus of Phi Mu Sorority. She was awarded her MBA while working full time as a Project Engineer for Edwards Laboratories. Deborah had been Executive of Operations and Engineering at several medical device firms, including Boston Scientific and Abbot Vascular. She spent her career developing and manufacturing medical devices ranging from artificial heart valves to insulin infusion pumps. She held four US patents. Although having lived in California for 41 years, she never lost touch with her Kentucky roots.
In addition to her beloved husband and mother, Deborah is survived by her son, Evan Anthony Helkowski; two sisters, Stacy McIntyre and Kelly McIntyre; her brother, Lonnie McIntyre II. Services will be private. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.