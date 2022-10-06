Deborah “Debbie” Jean Tudor
Deborah “Debbie” Jean Tudor, 67, wife to Roy Tudor, passed away at UK Medical Center, on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. She was born in Lexington Kentucky on Dec. 23, 1954, to the late Betty Rambo and John Heaton.
Debbie was a graduate of Georgetown College, where she majored in Home Economics and was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. Debbie was a long-time member of Faith Baptist Church in Georgetown, where she was active and very involved with the choir. Debbie loved music, singing, and baking and cooking, especially for others. She was an avid UK football fan and was retired from Lowes. Debbie greatly loved her family and friends and was a beloved Nanny. She was a friend to many and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
In addition to her husband, Roy, she will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Tom (Caitlin) Tudor of Georgetown, Jeremiah (Carol) Tudor of Monroe, North Carolina, and Elliott (Megan) Tudor of Georgetown; her nine grandchildren, who lovingly called her Nanny, Thomas Andrew Tudor, Olivia Breanne Tudor, Grace Elizabeth Tudor, Eli David Tudor, Isaac Daniel Tudor, Caiti Anjolene Tudor, Shelbee Jane Tudor, Bryce Rae Tudor, and Logan Elliott Tudor. She is also survived by her sisters Charlotte (Nick) McFarland of Georgetown, Martha (Buzz) Skipper of Cairo, Georgia, and Wendy Jo Snyder of Georgetown, her stepmother Vivian Heaton of Lexington, and several nieces, nephews, and friends, including her dearest friends, Nell Earwood, Joni Stowe, and Jill Davila. She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Dr. Robert Synder, and granddaughter Grace Elizabeth Tudor.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Faith Baptist Church in Georgetown. A Celebration of Life for Debbie will be at 11am at the church on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, with Dr. Greg Earwood and Pastor William Reilly officiating. A meal will be provided at the church following the service.
