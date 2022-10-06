Deborah “Debbie” Jean Tudor

Deborah “Debbie” Jean Tudor

Deborah “Debbie” Jean Tudor

Member of Faith Baptist Church

To send flowers to the family of Deborah "Debbie" Tudor, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 7
Visitation
Friday, October 7, 2022
4:00PM-8:00PM
Faith Baptist Church
116 Pocahontas Trail
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 8
Celebration of Life Service
Saturday, October 8, 2022
11:00AM
Faith Baptist Church
116 Pocahontas Trail
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you