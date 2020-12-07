Deborah "Debi" Carole Dunn Walton
Devoted homemaker, volunteer, mother and Mimi
Deborah “Debi” Carole Dunn Walton, 70, wife of 49 years to Neil Douglas “Doug” Walton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 in Lexington. She was born March 23, 1950 in Lexington to the late Carlton Clay and Lucy Gay White Dunn. She was a graduate of Lafayette High School and Fugazzi Business School. Debi was a devoted homemaker, volunteer, mother and Mimi.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her children, Thomas Tyler Walton (Ginny) of Atlanta, Georgia, Barry Clay Walton (Jess) of Georgetown and Rebecca Walton Tribby of Georgetown; and grandchildren, Quinn Walton, Jackson Walton and Brooklynn Walton; and granddog, Troop Tribby. Also left to cherish her memory is her brother Thomas (Pat) Dunn of Ventura, California; and brother and sister-in-law, Tyler and Holly Walton of Lexington; and nephew Jeremy Dunn of Los Angeles, California and niece Amy Carrio of Nashville. She is also survived by the Tribby family and her best friend, Sara Sutton. In addition to her parents, Debi was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Kentucky State Police Trooper Anson Blake Tribby.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society, P.O. Box 821, Georgetown, KY 40324 or KSP Trooper Island P.O. Box 473, Albany, KY 42602.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, services will be private. Face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
KSP Chaplain David Norris will be officiating. Burial will be at Georgetown Cemetery with pallbearers being: Thomas Walton, Barry Walton, Jared Clemons, Brent Sparks, B.J. Cundiff, and Curtis Childress.
Fond memories and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
