Deborah Lynn (Worster) Marshall
Member of Lexington Road Church of Christ
Deborah Lynn (Worster) Marshall, 66, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born on March 26, 1954 in Keokuk, Iowa, daughter of the late Gordon and Natalie (Zimmerman) Worster.
Deborah was a member of Lexington Road Church of Christ and enjoyed working, being on an outdoor patio with a bourbon and coke and especially loved spending time with her granddaughter, Mary Emily Marshall. Deborah received her Bachelor Degree from Georgetown College and her Masters Degree in Elementary Education from The University of Louisville. Deborah most recently worked in loan operations at Wes Banco.
In addition to her beloved granddaughter, Deborah is survived by her daughter, Shannon Marie Marshall; her son, Michael Gordon Marshall; the father of her children, Mike R. Marshall; her favorite grand dog, Daisy.
Visitation will be Monday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home, followed by graveside services at 2:30pm at Cesarea Cemetery, 6154 Owenton Road, Stamping Ground with Parker Shannon officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Josh Butcher, Eric Potraffke, Russell Huffman and Brett Bellomy.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US Highway 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031.
Due to the current restrictions and guidelines, please wear a face covering and observe social distancing during the visitation and the graveside service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family on line at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.