Deborah Sue Fields
Cafeteria manager at SCMS
Deborah Sue Fields, 64, beloved wife of Jesse Fields of Georgetown, passed away Thursday, Oct.1, 2020. She was born to the late Lester and Josephine Portwood Wethington on Dec. 20, 1955 in Lexington. Deborah was a former employee of the Ceramic Barn and a cafeteria manager at Scott County Middle School. She loved to spend time reading and loved watching the old classic movies.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Diane Fields of Georgetown; grandchildren, Savannah Fields and Colt Fields; brothers, Greg Wethington of Paris and Barry Wethington; sister-in-law, Earlene Stinson and niece, Michelle Stinson, both of Ft. Myers, Florida; nephews, Neil Wethington and Benjamin Wethington. Also left to cherish her memory is a host of family and friends. Deborah was preceded in death by her brother, Neil Wethington.
Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will be Monday at 11:00am with Rev. Harry Hargis officiating. Burial will take place in Georgetown Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers: Pope Cudd, Brad Ohnheiser, Tracy Bruno, Andy Brock, Marlin Manning, and David Wahler. Honorary pallbearers will be Shannon Parks and Colt Fields.
Fond memories of Deborah can be shared with her family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
