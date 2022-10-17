Debra (Deb) Jayne Levy Anderson, 68, passed away unexpectedly in her favorite vacation spot on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina on Oct. 10, 2022. She is survived by her husband Dale, son Eric (Christy), daughter Cheryl Coover (Jeff), granddaughter Anna Coover, and sister Mickey Settle (Howard). She is preceded in death by her father and mother Dr. Al and Frankie Levy and her sister Bobbie Anderson (Dave).
Born in Lynn, Massachusetts on July 1, 1954, she graduated from Tates Creek High School and attended the University of Kentucky. Having traveled around the world with her husband Dale, a Lt. Col. in the Air Force, she was active in so many activities ranging from community theater, to teaching Mah Jongg. She was a former member of the Georgetown Choir, an organizer of her high school gatherings, and loved being with her family. She enjoyed a rich, full life in service and support, welcoming all who walked through her front door. Her sense of humor, her kindness, and her love of life will be missed by all who were fortunate to know her.
A memorial service will be held on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Clark Legacy Center-Brannon Crossing followed immediately by a celebration of her life gathering until 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Georgetown Amen House or the Scott County Humane Society.
