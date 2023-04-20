Debra “Debbie” Jean Wash, 67, wife of Herman Frank Wash, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023. She was born Aug. 5, 1955 in Georgetown, daughter of the late Donald and Doris (Muntz) Hammons.
Debbie retired from Toyota Motor Manufacturing where she worked in security. She enjoyed watching television, especially her soap operas and she loved spending time with her family any chance she could.
In addition to her beloved husband Frank, Debbie is survived by her two daughters, Sue Terry and Karen Winchester; four sisters, Kathy (Jerry) Peel, Vicki Dykes, Lori (Mike) Cain and Tammy Hammons; her niece and nephew, Missy Hammons and Chris Dykes. Besides her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Richard Dykes.
Debbie’s Celebration Of Life visitation will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Memorial Contributions may be directed to The Scott County Humane Society, 751 Slone Drive, Suite 13, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Debra Wash as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.