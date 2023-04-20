Debra “Debbie” Jean Wash

Debra “Debbie” Jean Wash

Debra “Debbie” Jean Wash

Debra “Debbie” Jean Wash, 67, wife of Herman Frank Wash, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023. She was born Aug. 5, 1955 in Georgetown, daughter of the late Donald and Doris (Muntz) Hammons. 

To plant a tree in memory of Debra Wash as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you