Debra Jean “Debbie” Sharp, 63, wife of Gary Sharp, passed away on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born Aug. 10, 1959 in Pensacola, Florida she was the daughter of the late Gilbert Washington and Allie Ann Pate Anderson. Debbie was raised in Alabama where she became a devoted Crimson Tide football fan. After moving to Kentucky during high school she met the love of her life and husband of 45 wonderful years, Gary Lewis Sharp. He managed to convert Debbie to a Kentucky Wildcat basketball fan, but she stayed true to her Alabama football. Debbie would go on to graduate from Midway College and was currently the Director of Human Resources for Blue Grass Community Action Partnership.  Debbie loved spending time at the beach, a good margarita, making new friends anywhere she went, and collecting as many snowmen as possible. 

