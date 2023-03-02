Debra Jean “Debbie” Sharp, 63, wife of Gary Sharp, passed away on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born Aug. 10, 1959 in Pensacola, Florida she was the daughter of the late Gilbert Washington and Allie Ann Pate Anderson. Debbie was raised in Alabama where she became a devoted Crimson Tide football fan. After moving to Kentucky during high school she met the love of her life and husband of 45 wonderful years, Gary Lewis Sharp. He managed to convert Debbie to a Kentucky Wildcat basketball fan, but she stayed true to her Alabama football. Debbie would go on to graduate from Midway College and was currently the Director of Human Resources for Blue Grass Community Action Partnership. Debbie loved spending time at the beach, a good margarita, making new friends anywhere she went, and collecting as many snowmen as possible.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death her infant brother, Larry Anderson, and brother, Jeffery Lee Anderson. Debbie will be lovingly remembered by her devoted husband of 45 years, Gary Sharp, son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Katibeth Sharp, faithful canine companion, Toby, her second family, the staff of La Antigua, several nieces, and nephews, as well as too many special friends to name.
Memorial Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Chaplain Michael Sibley officiating. Memorial visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to Blue Grass Community Action Partnership, 111 Professional Court, Frankfort, KY 40601, www.bluegrasscommunityaction.org/bgcap_donate.html or United Way of the Bluegrass, 651 Perimeter Drive Suite 510, Lexington, KY 40517, www.uwbg.org/give. Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Debbie’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
