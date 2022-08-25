Delores “Susie” McIntosh
Member of Muddy Ford Bethesda Presbyterian
Delores “Susie” McIntosh, 79, widow of Chester McIntosh, passed away at her residence in Georgetown on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Born April 20, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio she was the daughter of Ermadine Maushund Duncan of Georgetown and the late John Harvey Duncan.
Susie was a member of Muddy Ford Bethesda Presbyterian Church. She was past matron of the Order of the Eastern Star for 50 years. She was employed by the VA for 44 years and retired in 2008. Susie was a substitute teacher from 2008 until 2020 in Scott County. She was also a member of the home-makers club in Georgetown. Susie was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 51 years, Chester William McIntosh, her father, John Harvey Duncan, and brother, Victor Duncan.
Susie will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Connie McIntosh, Sherri Mitchell (Daniel Clark), all of Georgetown, granddaughters, Kendall (Lucas) Wright, Chicago, Braden Florence (Colin Fultz), Georgetown, great-grandchildren, Silas and Lilah Wright, sister-in-law, Sharon Duncan, Grove City, Ohio.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Rev. Robert Mallory officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery where pallbearers will be Daniel Clark, Stuart Cobb, Colin Fultz, Tim Mallory, and Billy Clay McIntosh. Wilgus McIntosh, Elwood Sharon, and Lucas Wright will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Memorial contributions are suggested to UK Markey Cancer Center, 115 Waller Ave. Suite 204, Lexington, KY 40503. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Susie’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
