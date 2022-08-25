Delores “Susie” McIntosh

Delores “Susie” McIntosh

Delores “Susie” McIntosh

Member of Muddy Ford Bethesda Presbyterian

To send flowers to the family of Delores McIntosh, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 27
Visitation
Saturday, August 27, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 27
Service
Saturday, August 27, 2022
1:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you