Delroy Hughes

Delroy Hughes, widower of Agnes J. Hughes, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

Services 1 p.m. Friday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Jan 20
First Visitation
Thursday, January 20, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
641 S. Broadway
GEORGETOWN, KY 40324
Jan 21
Service
Friday, January 21, 2022
1:00PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
641 S. Broadway
GEORGETOWN, KY 40324
