Dennis Scott "Scotty" Hay
Member of Silas Baptst Church
Dennis Scott “Scotty” Hay, 54, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, and is survived by his son, Christopher Hay of Paris, Kentucky. Scotty was born in Georgetown on Oct. 31, 1966 to Alice Sims Hay of Paris, Kentucky and the late Billy McClure Hay. He was a member of Silas Baptist Church in Cynthiana. Scotty graduated from Bourbon County High School, enjoyed four wheeling, a participant in sports and was an avid sports fan.
In addition to his son, Christopher and mother, Alice he is survived by his sisters, Joy (Michael) Dyer of Cynthiana, and Vicki (Keith) Honley of Scott County; step daughter, Makenzie Perry of Carlisle, plus several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jody Hay.
Private services are planned at this time. Pallbearers will be Barry Hay, Larry Hay, Ronnie Hay, Jeff Hay and Mark Breen. Honorary bearers will be Derek Honley, Mike Dyer, Jr. and Bobby Herrington. Burial will be in Jacksonville Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
