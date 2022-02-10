Denny Lewis Carr
Member of Stamping Ground Christian Church
Denny Lewis Carr, 69, widower of Donna Carol Carr, passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at his home in Georgetown. Born April 5, 1952 in Georgetown he was the son of the late Kenneth and Nell Nutter Carr. Denny was a graduate of Scott County High School and attended Stamping Ground Christian Church. Denny loved UK sports, the beach and spending time with his granddaughter. In addition to his parents and wife he was also preceded in death by his brother Michael Carr.
Denny will be forever remembered by his son, Derrick Carr, granddaughter, Reighanne Marie Carr-Parks and four-legged companion, Ashby.
Memorial Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, with Brother Jimmy Carr officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. The family request that those attending the service please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to the Franklin County Humane Society, 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601 or the American Cancer Society, PO Box 2167, Lexington, KY 40588. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.