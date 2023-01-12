Derek Coleman Lebo Leach
Derek Coleman Lebo Leach, 33, of Louisville and Georgetown, went to be with our Lord and Savior Christ on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. He was the son of Edwina Coleman Randle and Wayne Leach. He was the beloved stepson of William “Bo” Randle.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bennie (Ella) Coleman, Robert (Betty) Leach, step-grandparents, Melvin (Clara) Randle, and uncle, Larry Leach. Derek attended Fern Creek and Scott County High Schools. He was employed by PPM in Louisville.
He leaves to cherish his memories one daughter he loved dearly, Lerek Camille Lynn Leach; one sister, Kellie Camille Leach (Christopher Atkins); step-brothers, Mitchell Randle, and William Randle; a loving niece, Karajah Leach; and two special nephews, Santana Atkins, and Kingston Atkins. He also leaves behind three uncles; Bennie (Rena) Coleman, Curtis Coleman, and Cornell Coleman; three aunts, Earlica Harris, Elmira (Clyde) Wilkins, and Ingrid Leach. He leaves a special cousin, Sonja Brent; special aunt, Clementine Walters; very special friend, Jasmine Fields; and a host of cousins, additional family, and friends.
Homegoing Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 127 N. Mulberry Street, Georgetown, Kentucky, Pastor Rodney Mason officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery where pallbearers will be Byron Bailey, Markeith Christopher, Wesley Hawkins, Tavish Raglin, Wesley Hawkins, and Santini Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be Deloren Brittle, Daryl Craft, Victor Brent, and Keeshon Brent. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
