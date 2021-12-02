DeVona Marie Hickerson
Graduate of Scott County High School
DeVona Marie Hickerson, 50, wife of Paul Hickerson lost her courageous battle with ALS on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 at her home in Taylorsville, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Jan. 18, 1971 in Georgetown, she was the daughter of Mary Elizabeth Vance Smith Mullannix and the late Willie B. Smith. DeVona was the 1987 Miss Scott County, she graduated from Scott County High School, University of Louisville, Eastern Kentucky University and Kentucky State University. She was a teacher with Spencer County Schools and was a Principle in Washington County for two years. DeVona loved her job as a teacher and adored all of her students. She attended Southeast Christian Church, enjoyed being out on the lake boating with her family and friends, singing and doing everything for her family which warned her the title of family event planner. She had a passion for cooking and was known for her Christmas candy.
DeVona will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 25 years, Paul Hickerson, children, Audrey Elizabeth Hickerson, Gavin Paul Hickerson, all of Taylorsville, mother, Mary Elizabeth Mullannix, siblings, Barbara (Ricky) House, Owen County, Calvin Smith, Stamping Ground, Kathy Vest, Owen County, William Smith, Stamping Ground, stepsiblings, Sherry Simmons, Lawrenceburg, Michael Mullannix and Danny Mullannix, both of Georgetown, and her fur babies, Snuggles and Harley. She was preceded in death by three siblings, Delores Alcorn, Gary Smith and David Wayne Smith. DeVona’s family would also like to thank Sondra Adams for all of her care and support during DeVona’s illness.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, 320 W. Main Street, Georgetown. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 from 11 a.m. until time of service. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Rev. Chester Palmer officiating. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground where pallbearers will be Brian Smith, Chad Smith, Edwin House, Mike Goodlett, Calvin Smith, II and William Smith.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.