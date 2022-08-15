Dolores Newkirk, 93, widow of Vernon Ray Newkirk, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 at Harborview Healthcare in Georgetown. Born May 23, 1929 in Happy, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Joseph Harlan and Allie Patrick Lykins.
She was a graduate of Camargo High School and a faithful and devoted member of Georgetown Baptist Church. Dolores enjoyed, knitting, croqueting, sewing, quilting, and watching the birds and squirrels she loved to feed. In addition to her husband and parents she was also preceded in death by a son, Bruce Newkirk.
Dolores will be lovingly remembered by her son, Stephen Ray (Gwen) Newkirk, Georgetown, grandson, Michael (Cheyanne) Newkirk and their sons, Lane and Corman Newkirk, Greensboro, North Carolina, grandson, Joseph Morgan Newkirk and his daughter, Eliza Newkirk, Tornado, WV, grandson, Joseph Samuel Newkirk, Winchester, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Pastor Alan Redditt officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Graveside Services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Machpelah Cemetery in Mt. Sterling where pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
