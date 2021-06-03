Dominic Catino Bilotta
Member of St. John Catholic Church
Dominic Catino Bilotta, 17, son of Craig and Erica Boyle Bilotta, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021. Born in Leominster, Massachusetts he was a student at Lexington Catholic High School.
“Dom”, as he was known to his friends, was an accomplished member of the varsity Cross Country and Track team, the Service Club and the Trapshooting team at Lexington Catholic. He was a member of St. John Catholic Church and loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Gianna Bilotta; maternal grandparents, Brian and Diane Boyle; paternal grandmother, Pamela Pelletier; aunt, Nicole Rose and her children Jerry and Naomi Rose; and his uncle, Jay Pelletier.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at St. John Catholic Church with a Rosary Service beginning at 8 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John Catholic Church, conducted by Rev. Linh Nguyen. Burial will follow at the St. Francis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for the creation of a scholarship in honor of Dominic Bilotta to Lexington Catholic High School, 2250 Clays Mill Rd, Lexington, KY 40503.